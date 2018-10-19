‘Can’t admit rape survivor’: Dehradun school allegedly told girl’s parents

Dehradun, Oct 19: A Dehradun school purportedly refused allegedly denied admission to a 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly gangraped two months ago in a boarding school on the outskirts of the city.

Advocate Aruna Negi Chauhan wrote a letter on behalf of the minor's parents to the chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and state education minister Arvind Pandey, urging them to take "strict legal action" against the school.

"Her parents tried to get her admission into many private schools of the city, but they all refused. While the other schools did not give the parents any explanation, one private school categorically told them that they cannot give admission to her as she is a rape victim," Chauhan said.

Chauhan also demanded the cancellation of the school's affiliation by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

On August 14, the girl was allegedly gangraped by four boys in the premises of the boarding school she was earlier enrolled in. The incident surfaced on September 16 following which, three of the four boys, were sent to a juvenile correction home in Haridwar, and five members of the school administration and staff along with one rape accused adult boy were sent to Dehradun district jail in Sudhowala.