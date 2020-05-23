Cannot single out India for Islamophobia, Maldives tells OIC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 23: With the OIC becoming increasingly hostile, Maldives has come to the rescue of India.

Male told the OIC in an address this week that singling out India for Islamophobia would not be factually incorrect. It would also be detrimental to religious harmony in South Asia, Male had also said.

This is a welcome sign for India especially at a time when the OIC has stepped up attacks on India on alleged discrimination against Muslims and also on developments at Jammu and Kashmir.

Govt allows certain categories of OCI cardholders stranded abroad to visit India

Migrants sprayed with disinfectant in South Delhi, authority says 'mistake' | Oneindia News

Male also made it clear to the OIC that it would not support any action which singles out India. Thilmeeza Hussain, permanent representative of Maldives in New York said that her country firmly stood against Islamophobia and Xenophobia or any form of violence to promote political or any other agenda. However, we also believe that targeting a specific country would be like side-stepping the issue. Therefore, Maldives cannot support any action within the OIC that singles out or targets India, she also said.

Isolated statements by motivated people and disinformation campaigns on social media should be construed as representative feelings of 1.3 billion people. She also said that the world had seen an alarming rise in the culture of hatred, prejudice and that violence had been exploited as a tool to promote political and other ideologies and agenda.

The OIC in a recent statement had asked the international community to gear up efforts to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the UNSC.

It also said that this should be done as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

The OIC's human rights commission had rejected as illegal India's decision to change the domicile certificate rules in Jammu and Kashmir.