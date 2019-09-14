  • search
    Cannot shake even a fraction of greatness, says Priyanka on Gandhi statue desecration

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 14: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said "the cowards who desecrate statues" of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar cannot harm their greatness.

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    A statue of the Mahatma was desecrated by unidentified people at a college in Uttar Jalaun district on Friday. Last week, a statue of Dalit leader Dr Ambedkar was damaged following the clash and the groups hurled stones at the police personnel when they tried to bring the situation under control. Two people were injured in a clash between two groups at Vedaranyam, near Nagapattinam.

    Attacking those who vandalised the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said, "You cannot shake even a fraction of the greatness of these great men by attacking their statues".

    "A few days ago, Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue was desecrated by anti-social elements in Uttar Pradesh. Now in Jalaun, Mahatma Gandhi's statue has been desecrated," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

    [BJP testing Congress' resilience: Sonia Gandhi]

    "The cowards who desecrate statues, your only achievement in life is that you try to dishonour the country's great men in the darkness of the night. You cannot harm their greatness even by a fraction by attacking their statues," the Congress general secretary said.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 21:06 [IST]
