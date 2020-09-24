Cannot let Kangana’s office to remain in partly demolished state: Bombay HC

Mumbai, Sep 24: The Bombay High Court said that it cannot allow Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office to remain in a partly demolished state during the monsoons.

The court also said that it will start heading the actor's petition against the BMC from tomorrow onwards. The court also granted time to Shiv Sena spokesperson, Sanjay Raut and the BMC to file its repossess before the arguments are advanced.

On September 9, the High Court had stayed the demolition of the alleged unauthorised structures at Kanaga's Pali Hill office, hours after the BMC had started the exercise. The order of the court would continue and would restrain the BMC from undertaking any action at the property.

The Bench comprising Justices S K Kathawalla and R I Chagla said that they could not leave the property to be left in a demolished state and the way it is. In view of the condition of the bungalow, which is partly demolished and monsoon, we cannot allow the matter to be heard at a later date.

On September 9 the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition process initiated by the BMC for illegal construction at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow here and sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not present.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Ranaut challenging the notice issued by the BMC for illegal construction at her bungalow. The petition also sought a stay on the demolition process.

The court sought to know from BMC how it entered the premises and directed it to file an affidavit in response to the plea.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertook demolition of the illegal alterations at the Bandra bungalow of Ranaut.