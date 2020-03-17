Cannot confirm if over 250 Indian in Iran have tested positive for COVID-19: Govt

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Mar 17: Ministry of External Affairs officials on Tuesday said they cannot confirm whether more than 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

"The Indians who are in Iran are being very well looked after by our mission. The ambassador is giving a lot of attention to them. Every care is being taken by the Mission, in coordination and cooperation by the government of Iran," MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi told reporters.

"Cannot confirm that over 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for coronavirus," he said in response to a question about media reports claiming that more than 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for the virus.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 137 on Tuesday, while one more person died taking the death toll to three, according to Health Ministry.

The cases include 24 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Delhi has so far reported eight positive cases while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 15 cases, including one foreigner. Maharashtra has 39 cases, including 3 foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 26 cases which includes two foreign nationals. Karnataka has 11 coronavirus patients.