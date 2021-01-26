Parliamentary panel on IT to take up TRP issue: Report

'Cannot condone lawlessness': Tharoor says farmers' flag on Red Fort is 'unfortunate'

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 26: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday condemned violence at farmers protest and said that "On Republic Day, no flag but the sacred Tiranga should fly aloft the Red Fort."

"I have supported the farmers' protests from the start but I cannot condone lawlessness. And on Republic Day no flag but the sacred tiranga should fly aloft the Red Fort," Tharoor tweeted.

The protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital. They entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of Delhi, with hundreds of them deviating from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.

Farmers enter ITO, vandalise bus, press on to Central Delhi | Oneindia News

One of the protesting farmers climbed up one of the poles at the Red Fort and put a Nishan Sahib flag atop it.