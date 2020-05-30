Cannot be in permanent lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, May 30: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the state can not be in a permanent lockdown through a video message.

Delhi CM says capital is 4 teps ahead of virus, permanent lockdown unfeasible | Oneindia News

The national capital though has been witnessing a spur in COVID-19 cases there is nothing to worry about, says the CM.

"I assure you that your government is four steps ahead of Coronavirus", CM added.

Giving out data about virus affected patients AAP leader said that 2,100 people are in hospitals rest are undergoing treatment at their homes.

Delhi govt for opening neighbourhood religious places, shops in malls on odd-even basis post May 31

Also, 6,500 beds are ready till date and 9,500 beds will be ready by another week.

"Most of the people are recovering, and they are recovering at home. There is no need to panic," says Delhi CM.

On the last virtual interaction, the CM pushed for home quarantine for coronavirus positive patients who have mild symptoms adding that over 80 per cent of coronavirus patients have either no symptoms or very mild symptoms and can recover at home.

The CM's address has come in the time when the third extension of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown is going to end on May 31.

But the rumours say that the lockdown might be extended till May 15 with guidelines and states to get decision making power.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 17,386 coronavirus positive cases following deaths close to 400.