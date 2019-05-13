Candidates with pending crimes: A comparative analysis of the 2014 and 2019 elections

New Delhi, May 13: Crime and politics have had a very close nexus worldwide. In India they are so intertwined that a clean politician sounds like an oxymoron. A report released by a nonprofitable organisation that works on electoral and political reform shows the criminal records of the candidates who are contesting in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Lok sabha Elections 2019, Analysis of Criminal Background:

The National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits candidates, who are contesting in the Lok Sabha election 2019. These candidates are from national parties, state parties, registered unrecognized parties and candidates who are contesting independently.

126 with pending criminal cases, 184 crorepatis, 79 women in 5th phase LS polls

The list includes the following crimes:

Candidates with Criminal Cases

Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases

Candidates with Declared Convicted Cases

Candidates with cases related to Murder

Candidates with cases related to Attempt to Murder

Candidates with cases related to Kidnapping

Candidates with cases related to Crime Against Women

Candidates with cases related to Hate Speech

Party wise candidates with criminal cases 2019 phase 1 to phase 6:

Name of the political parties Total number of candidates contested -- P-1 P-2 P-3 P-4 P-5 P-6 BJP 83 51 97 57 48 54 INC 83 53 90 57 45 46

Name of the political parties No. of candidates with criminal cases -- P-1 P-2 P-3 P-4 P-5 P-6 BJP 30(36%) 16(31%) 38(39%) 25(44%) 22(46%) 26(48%) INC 35(42%) 23(43%) 40(44%) 18(32%) 14(31%) 20(44%)

Name of the political parties No. of candidates with serious criminal cases -- P-1 P-2 P-3 P-4 P-5 P-6 BJP 16(19%) 10(20%) 26(27%) 20(35%) 19(40%) 18(35%) INC 22(27%) 17(32%) 24(27%) 9(16%) 13(29%) 12(26%)

There are also Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Now a glance on 2014 Lok Sabha Polls:

In 2014, Association for Democratic Reforms' (ADR), analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 542 of 543 winners in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and found that BJP led the chart with as many as 98 winning candidates (35%) out of total 282, who back then were facing criminal charges. While as, eight out of total 44 candidates of Congress were facing criminal charges.

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases 2014:

Name of the political parties BJP INC No. of candidates with criminal cases 92 (35%) out of 267 7 (16%) out of 45 No. of candidates with serious criminal cases 58 (22%) out of 267 2 (4%) out of 45