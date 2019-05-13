  • search
    Candidates with pending crimes: A comparative analysis of the 2014 and 2019 elections

    New Delhi, May 13: Crime and politics have had a very close nexus worldwide. Crime and politics in India are so intertwined that a clean politician sounds like an oxymoron, a breed that no longer exists. According to a report released by a nonprofitable organisation that works on electoral and political reform, this year candidates who are contesting in the Lok Sabha election 2019 in the phase 1 to phase 6 have criminal records.

    Candidates with pending crimes: A comparative analysis of the 2014 and 2019 elections
    Representational Image

    Lok sabha Elections 2019, Analysis of Criminal Background:

    The National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits candidates, who are contesting in the Lok Sabha election 2019. These candidates are from national parties, state parties, registered unrecognized parties and candidates who are contesting independently.

    126 with pending criminal cases, 184 crorepatis, 79 women in 5th phase LS polls

    The list includes the following crimes:

    • Candidates with Criminal Cases
    • Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases
    • Candidates with Declared Convicted Cases
    • Candidates with cases related to Murder
    • Candidates with cases related to Attempt to Murder
    • Candidates with cases related to Kidnapping
    • Candidates with cases related to Crime Against Women
    • Candidates with cases related to Hate Speech

    Party wise candidates with criminal cases 2019 phase 1 to phase 6:

    There are also Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

    Now a glance on 2014 Lok Sabha Polls:

    In 2014, Association for Democratic Reforms' (ADR), analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 542 of 543 winners in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and found that BJP led the chart with as many as 98 winning candidates (35%) out of total 282, who back then were facing criminal charges. While as, eight out of total 44 candidates of Congress were facing criminal charges.

    Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases 2014:

    Name of the political parties BJP INC
    No. of candidates with criminal cases 92 (35%) out of 267 7 (16%) out of 45
    No. of candidates with serious criminal cases 58 (22%) out of 267 2 (4%) out of 45
