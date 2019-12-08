  • search
Trending Hyderabad Encounter Unnao Jharkhand
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Candidates seek divine help ahead of Karnataka byelection results

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 08: Ahead of the counting of votes for the byelections at 15 assembly segments, leaders in Karnataka visited temples and Maths on Sunday seeking divine intervention.

    Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits Lord Manjunatheswara temple, in Dharmasthala
    Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits Lord Manjunatheswara temple, in Dharmasthala

    Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa went to Dharmasthala and sought the blessings of Lord Manjunatha.

    Amid chanting of hymns, Yediyurappa performed a special puja in the temple for his partys (BJP) victory in the polls and successful completion of his tenure in the next three-and-a-half years.

    His party needs at least six seats in the assembly.

    At the end of the rituals, the priest tied a turban around his head.

    The 86-year-old JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda performed puja at Sai Baba temple at Shirdi.

    Karnataka by-elections: BJP appears to be cruising through

    He was accompanied by the party MLC T A Sharavana.

    Sporting a white colour kurta and dhoti with an angavastram around his neck, the octogenarian prayed for the victory of his party candidates in the election.

    Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa too visited the Veereshwara Punyashrama at Gadag and performed special prayers.

    The BJP requires at least six seats for a majority in the assembly of 221 seats minus the Speaker and a nominated member.

    Speculations are rife that the Congress and JD(S) may join hands again if the poll results favour the two parties.

    More KARNTAKA News

    Read more about:

    karntaka by polls 2019

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue