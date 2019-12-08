Candidates seek divine help ahead of Karnataka byelection results

Bengaluru, Dec 08: Ahead of the counting of votes for the byelections at 15 assembly segments, leaders in Karnataka visited temples and Maths on Sunday seeking divine intervention.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa went to Dharmasthala and sought the blessings of Lord Manjunatha.

Amid chanting of hymns, Yediyurappa performed a special puja in the temple for his partys (BJP) victory in the polls and successful completion of his tenure in the next three-and-a-half years.

His party needs at least six seats in the assembly.

At the end of the rituals, the priest tied a turban around his head.

The 86-year-old JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda performed puja at Sai Baba temple at Shirdi.

He was accompanied by the party MLC T A Sharavana.

Sporting a white colour kurta and dhoti with an angavastram around his neck, the octogenarian prayed for the victory of his party candidates in the election.

Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa too visited the Veereshwara Punyashrama at Gadag and performed special prayers.

The BJP requires at least six seats for a majority in the assembly of 221 seats minus the Speaker and a nominated member.

Speculations are rife that the Congress and JD(S) may join hands again if the poll results favour the two parties.