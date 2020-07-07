  • search
    #Cancel_Exam2020, #StudentsLivesMatters trends on Twitter as students unhappy with UGC guidelines

    New Delhi, July 07: Twitterati on Tuesday voiced their concerns regarding exams, for which the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday had released revised guidelines.

    "The terminal semester will be conducted by the universities by the end of September 2020 in offline (pen and paper) or online or blended (online + offline) mode'', the University Grants Commission announced.

    It may be recalled that the Home Ministry had said that it had sent a letter to the Union Higher Education Secretary permitting universities and institutions to conduct examinations.

    The regulator said during the current pandemic time, it is "Important to safeguard the principles of health, safety, fair and equal opportunity for students".

    However, it clarified that its decision not to scrap the final semester and final year exams is based on academic prudence and the need for maintaining credibility.

    The announcement has put to rest speculations that the exams for final-year students may be cancelled in view of the COVID-19 situation.

    #StudentsLivesMatter and #Cancel_Exam2020 started trending on Twitter, through which students and aspirants raised concerns.

    Twitter is flooded with reactions displaying students and their concerned parents' anger over the university guideline.

    universities ugc twitter students

