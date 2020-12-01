‘Canada will defend right to protest’: Justin Trudeau backs farmers

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 01: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became the first international leader to back farmer protests taking place in India.

In an online interaction with Canadians from the Sikh community, he said, "I would be remiss if I didn't start by recognising the news coming from India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning. We are all very worried about family and friends. We know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protesters. We believe in the process of dialogue. We've reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together."

Earlier, Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan had written on Twitter:

"The reports of peaceful protesters being brutalized in India are very troubling. Many of my constituents have family there and are worried about the safety of their loved ones. Healthy democracies allow peaceful protest. I urge those involved to uphold this fundamental right."

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new agri laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday had invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday, instead of December 3, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and cold.