    New Delhi. Feb 10: Canada has informed India about its requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

    Canada dials India for COVID-19 vaccine, Delhi says will do its best
    Prime Minister Trudeau informed Prime Minister Modi about Canada's requirements of COVID-19 vaccines from India. Prime Minister assured the Canadian PM that India would do its best to support Canada's vaccination efforts, just as it had done for many other countries already.

    Expressing his appreciation, Prime Minister Trudeau said that if the world managed to conquer COVID-19, it would be significantly because of India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, and Prime Minister Modi's leadership in sharing this capacity with the world. Prime Minister thanked PM Trudeau for his sentiments.

    The two leaders also reiterated the common perspective shared by India and Canada on many important geo-political issues. They agreed to continue the close collaboration between both countries in fighting global challenges like Climate Change and the economic impacts of the pandemic.

    The leaders looked forward to meeting each other in various important international fora later this year, and continuing their discussions on all issues of mutual interest.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 23:02 [IST]
