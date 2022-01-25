Can you score more than the total marks: Yes, it happened in Bangalore University

New Delhi, Jan 25: Here is an interesting case in which a student in Bengaluru ended up scoring more marks than the total marks. In the recent BCom results announced, a candidate ended up scoring 89 out of 70 marks.

This situation was faced by BA/BCom students at the Bangalore University who had opted for the subject Tourism Agency and Tour Operator Organisations. An Indian Express report while quoting the student said, 'some of my friends have scored 89, 73,75 marks and this goes on to show the quality of the evaluation.'

Nearly 500 students had opted for the subject and the exam was held in August 2021 for 70 marks. The new syllabus and marks pattern was brought in 2015-16 and before that the exams were conducted for 100 marks. Those students who enrolled in 2015-16 are supposed to attempt answers only for 70 marks, but they attempted to answer more questions, the report said. None of the staff members paid attention as the digital valuation is in place.

Professor J T Devaraju, Registrar (evaluation) told The Indian Express that the results have been withdrawn and will be announced soon. There are around 15 students who have scored more than 70.

The marks will be re-tabulated and fresh results will be announced, he also said.

