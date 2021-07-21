Can you guess who's the mom and who's the daughter?

Daisy or Sunflower? Whatever it is, this dog can paint

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 21: 'There is no safer haven than a mother's arms'. A stunning image of a mama tiger and her cub has gone viral on social media.

The image was posted by Trikansh Sharma, a nature lover. Mother-Daughter love. #Tigers Can you guess who is mother & who is daughter here?, Sharma posted along with the image. The image is so cute that we cannot help but watch it.

The post, since being shared, has also collected various reactions. While many reacted to the image, commenting about how cute it was, a few others shared their understanding of the image.

"The one who has closed her eyes in immense love- is Mother. The one who is looking forward for her future endeavors- is daughter," wrote a twitter user.

"Mama is below and above is daughter. I think daughter is trying to prove her point, but mother is not agreeing with her point. and than daughter is cling to with mother and saying 'mama please'," said another.

"Seems easy - the one annoying the other one by resting her head on the other ones head is the child Face with tears of joy antics stay same across species I guess," another twitter user said.

The image has been shared by many including IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, who keeps giving interesting science facts about wildlife, along with raising awareness about forest and conversation.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 21:54 [IST]