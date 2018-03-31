Can you believe it? Attached baths, AC rooms, valet: See pics of this Indian train

Grandeur at its best

Six premium customers were on this train and the charter service was booked by M/s Royal India Train Journeys. The facility of travelling in a saloon car was until now reserved only for railway officials to reach places not connected by road or air. This was opened to the public, the IRCTC said.

Shell out a lot of money

It is indeed a premium service. The first journey was made between Delhi and Jammu. The IRCTC said that the cost of booking this saloon coach is Rs 2 lakh. The four day started on Friday and the coach will back at Delhi on April 2.

What is inside

The saloon has a living room, two air-conditioned bedrooms, one twin bedroom. It also has attached baths, a well-equipped kitchen and dining area. A valet service too would be included and the same would be chargeable in future.

What is on offer

The IRCTC said that, "this will be an all-inclusive tour where the guests will be offered all the comfort of a hotel. Exclusive staff will be available for services on board. Railway also provides one AC attendant and one saloon attendant for ensuring hassle free travel."

For the common man

From now on, the saloons are available for charter for the common people and the details are available on the IRCTC website, it said. The decision to make such saloons available to people was taken soon after a meeting of Chairman of the Railway Board, Ashwani Lohani, with travel and trade associations in Delhi in January this year. The Railways has a total of 336 saloon cars across railway zones, among them 62 are air-conditioned.

