Can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity: Rakul Preet Singh tests negative for COVID-19

    Mumbai, Dec 29: Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19. The 30-year-old actor, who was shooting for actor Ajay Devgn''s directorial "Mayday" in Hyderabad, had tested positive for coronavirus last week.

    Singh took to social media to share that she is absolutely fine and is looking forward to 2021 with positivity.

    "Thank you for all your wishes and love - can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

    She also urged people to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

    Planning to release 'Radhe' on Eid 2021 if situation is safe: Salman Khan

    "PS: let's be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions," she said.

    "Mayday", which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Angira Dhar and Devgn, went on floors on December 11.

    Billed as an "edge-of-the-seat" drama, "Mayday" features Devgn as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot. The details of Bachchan''s character have been kept under the wraps.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 17:03 [IST]
