Can’t make compromises: Navjot Singh Sidhu in Delhi to discuss 'organisational matters'

Chandigarh, Oct 14: Amid the factional feud in the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu will be meeting AICC general secretary Harish Rawat and senior party leader K C Venugopal today for a discussion on organisational matters related to the party's state unit.

The meeting with top Congress leaders will be the first since September 28, when he posted his resignation on social media, saying he can't compromise on Punjab's future and its welfare agenda.

Sidhu shared a video of him on his Twitter handle, discussing various Punjab-related issues.

"You should be facilitated and which is done by the high command. I will always be grateful to them. But how to move forward by making compromises? This system stands up like a monster and bites you," he said.

He also talked about curbing corruption and stressed on raising resources and income of the state.

"Solution of every problem of Punjab is income, he said.

Sidhu was made the Punjab Congress chief in July despite strong opposition from the then chief minister Amarinder Singh.

However, Sidhu last month had resigned as the Punjab Congress chief and also had raised a question over the appointments of director general of police, state''s advocate general and "tainted" leaders.

Later, the party decided to form a coordination panel for consultation before making any major decisions by the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government.

Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 10:10 [IST]