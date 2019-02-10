Can't imagine illicit liquor trade flourished at such large scale: Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow, Feb 10: Expressing grief over the loss of lives due to hooch tragedy in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who was recently made party's general secretary for Eastern UP, on Sunday asked how the illicit liquor trade flourished in two states at such large scale.

The Hooch tragedy in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand has reportedly claimed 90 lives so far with some more deaths being reported from Meerut and parts of Uttarakhand. Five people involved in spurious liquor trade have been arrested so far and sent to the district jail while many others have been detained.

"Sad and stunned by death of more than 100 people in Uttarakhand and UP due to illicit liquor. This is condemnable. It couldn't have been imagined that the trade of illicit liquor flourished at such a large scale in the 2 states (sic)," ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.

"I hope that the state governments take strict action against culprits and provide compensation and government jobs for the families of the deceased. I express my condolences to bereaved families," she added.

Till now 38 people have died in Saharanpur, 18 in Meerut and 10 people have died in Kushinagar. While in adjoining state of Uttarakhand 26 people were reported dead from Haridwar and Roorkee region.

Taking serious note of the deaths due to spurious liquor in Kushinagar as well as Saharanpur districts, the state government has ordered a 15-day joint drive by excise and police officials against those involved. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and help of Rs 50,000 each for those undergoing treatment in hospitals.