Can’t expose you to risk of being targeted says SC as it refuses plea to permit Muharram procession

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 27: The Supreme Court has refused to pass orders on a petition that sought permission to hold the Muharram procession.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said that if the procession is allowed, it will lead to chaos. As a result of this a particular community will be targeted for spreading COVID-19, the CJI said.

He further said that we as a court cannot expose you to that risk. We cannot give general directions, the Supreme Court further said.

When the petitioner cited the Puri Rath Yatra and the permission granted to it, the SC said that it was at one place from point to point. But you are seeking permission for all over India.

The Ganesh festival was not permitted in Tamil Nadu. Further in the Jain Temple, Mumbai case, the plea for limited access was permitted, the SC also said.

These were all limited prayers and we cannot pass general directions, Justice Bobde also said.

The plea sought a direction to allow the procession to take place.

The petitioner said that Shias were concentrated in Lucknow and permission be given there. To this the SC asked the petitioner to approach the Allahabad High Court.