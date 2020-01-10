'Can't deny her freedom to stand with tukde tukde gang': Smriti Irani taunts Deepika Padukone

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 10: Union Minister Smriti Irani took jibe at actor Deepika Padukone over her visit to Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) this week.

    "The actor had 'made her political affiliation known in 2011 that she supports the Congress party," Irani said."It's her right (to) stand next to people who say Bharat tere tukde honge," the minister added.

    File photo of Smriti Irani
    "I think that anybody who has read the news knew where you are going to stand... knew that you are standing with people who celebrate every time a CRPF jawan is killed," Irani said at an event organised by The New Indian Express in Chennai.

    "I would rather know what her political affiliation is than not know... I can't deny her that right that she will stand next to people who will beat up other girls who don't see eye-to-eye ideologically in private parts. That's her freedom (sic)," she said.

    Violence broke out at the JNU on Sunday night as masked men, armed with sticks, rods and acid, barged into the varsity and attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

    Deepika Padukone, who was in Delhi to promote her new movie "Chhapaak" visited JNU on Tuesday evening and stood with the protesters without saying anything.

    The actors move in solidarity with students injured in the mob attack caused a firestorm and sharply divided social media.

    Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 14:57 [IST]
