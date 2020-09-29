Can’t be forever: SC on Mehbooba Mufti’s detention

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 29: The Supreme Court while hearing a petition on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti's detention said that it cannot be forever.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Mehbooba's daughter, Itijia Mufti challenging the detention of the former CM, post the abrogation of Article 370. The court however permitted Itijia and her brother to meet her in detention.

The SC asked the J&K administration to respond to the fresh plea challenging the detention under the Public Safety Act. The court also said that Mehbooba should place a request to the authorities for attending party meetings.

Further court said that the detention cannot be forever and some via media should be explored.

"The detention order based on stale grounds have become staler even more since the petition was filed and the respondent administration has continued to act with total non-application of mind and the malice in law has only been reinforced and aggravated in confirming and extending the order of detention for further periods," the petition said.