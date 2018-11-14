  • search

Can superstitious beliefs win KCR the Telangana elections?

By
    Hyderabad, Nov 14: Superstitions and politicians have an everlasting relationship in Indian politics. In Karnataka, God-fearing Deve Gowda family is known to have a strong belief in astrology. In the Southern states, other than Gowda family, Telangana CM KC Chandrasekhar Rao attracted a lot of media attention for lavish 'Yagyam' and belief in 'Vastu'.

    As Telangana is going to polls in the month of December, KCR is well known for his penchant for Vaastu and astrology. From the initial days of chief ministership, Chandrasekhar Rao was in news for performing religious events or changing residence for good 'Vaastu'.

    In 2016, KCR moved to a new Rs 50 crore home in compliance with 'Vaastu'. The Chief minister got the camp office at Begumpet renovated which is the tallest with five floors, and six separate blocks. According to his belief, the 'ruler' should function from a place that is at a greater height than others.

    A year before he moved into new home, KCR held a 'Yagyam 'at his farmhouse on the concluding day of the Ayutha Maha Chandi Yagyam. The ritual was meant to be a thanksgiving for the birth of Telangana and a prayer for its prosperity. About 150 cooks prepared meals for more than 50,000 people over the five days of the ceremony. The five-day ceremony reportedly cost nearly Rs. 7 crore. However, he claimed that he paid for the expenses and roped in some private sponsors.

    Even, he recommended for dissolution of the assembly on 6th September due to his enthusiasm for numerology and fascination with number 6. There were rumours that he would call his urgent cabinet meeting at 6 in the morning. Though instead of 6, he called the meeting slightly after 9:30.

    After all the good-deeds, ultimately his fate will be decided by the voters of Telangana. In changing political scenarios, Congress-TDP combine looks formidable in the state. An opinion poll by C-Voter The survey has projected a clear majority of 64 seats to the Congress-TDP combine and 42 seats for TRS. The opinion survey predicts debacle for TRS, other hands, Ugadi almanac predicted Chandrasekhar Rao will take a giant leap in national politics. As per the Ugadi almanac, Sri Vilambi Nama Telugu new year is favourable for KCR in national politics.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 6:51 [IST]
