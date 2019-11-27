Can Shiv Sena and Congress iron out ideological differences in future

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 27: It may have appeared that the drama had ended in Maharashtra. However, political analysts feel that there is more drama in store as the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress get ready to form the next government in the state, which has been in turmoil ever since the election results were announced.

Ironing out the ideological differences would be one such challenge for the newfound allies. The Thackerays and the Gandhis have not been on the same page and in fact, it was Sonia Gandhi who had opposed this alliance at first, before she was convinced into changing her mind.

In 20 days, Devendra Fadnavis has resigned twice as Maharashtra Chief Minister

The founder of the Shiv Sena, Bal Thackeray had on several occasions targeted Sonia Gandhi for her foreign origin. In fact, Sonia Gandhi had even expressed displeasure when Pranab Mukherjee had called on Bal Thackeray at his residence seeking support for his candidature as President.

Analysts say that the major challenge would be to iron out ideological differences. It appears as though all these parties came together to keep the BJP out. The alliance may run smoothly for some time, but with the BJP breathing down their neck, the road would not be exactly an easy one.

The BJP would push harder in the coming days its nationalist agenda. Issues such as the Ram Temple and Uniform Civil Code are in the offing and it would be interesting to see what stance the Sena would take. Congress has been opposed to these issues in the past and the challenge would be to be on the same page as a Sena as the party has supported both these issues openly.