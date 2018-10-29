Can RTI be filed online? Does this apply to NRIs?

New Delhi, Oct 29: The government has posted a corrected reply on whether NRIs can applications under the Right to Information Act.

The question was posed by Jugal Kishore. He asked, " will the Prime Minister be pleased to state if applications under the RTI act can be filed online by Indian Nationals and if so, the details of the process."

He also asked," Whether NRIs are eligible to file online RTI applications and if so what is the procedure laid down in this regard."

In its reply, the government said that subject to the provisions of the Act, Citizens of India can file online applications under the RTI Act of 2005. Currently systems of 2,200 public authorities have been aligned to receive, process and reply to online RTIs from the applicants.

Further the reply said, " any applicant can visit the portal, www.rtionline.gov.in and select the desired ministry or department under the Central Government and file an online RTI application. A detailed user manual and FAQ is available on the website to help in filing the application. The applicant can pay the requisite fee through online payment in this portal and submit the RTI application."

On NRIs, the government said, all citizens of India have the right to seek information under the provisions of the RTI Act, 2005. NRIs are eligible to file RTI applications. The same process is required to be followed as mentioned in answer to part (a) of the question.