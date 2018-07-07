  • search

Can religious acts be allowed on govt land? Larger Bench of SC seized off matter

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 7: The Supreme Court referred to a larger bench the question whether religious activities can be allowed on government land or property in a secular State like India.

    Can religious acts be allowed on govt land? Larger Bench of SC seized off matter

    A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Indu Malhotra framed the question and referred the petition filed by an organisation - Jyoti Jagran Mandal - to the Chief Justice of India for setting up of a larger bench.

    The organisation has moved the top court after being denied permission by civic authorities to hold 'Jagran' and 'Mata ki Chowki' at a park in south-west Delhi here.

    While hearing the petition, the bench said the issue was related to an important question whether such religious functions can be allowed on public properties in view of the fact that India is a secular nation.

    The organisation, in its appeal, has said that earlier the National Green Tribunal had allowed it to perform religious activities at Chanchal Park in Lajwanti area of Mayapuri here.

    However, later the permission was withdrawn that forced the organisation to hold the religious function on road.

    The organisation was represented by advocates Fuzail Ayyubi and Isha Bhardwaj.

    Read more about:

    supreme court religious activities government

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue