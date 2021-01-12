Can not read messages with friends, family, but some business chats: Clarifies WhatsApp

Will fee be charged to send money through WhatsApp? Here is what Zuckerberg has to say

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 12: Issuing a clarification on its updated privacy policy, WhatsApp said neither the app nor Facebook can read users' messages or hear their calls with their friends, family and co-workers.

"Instead, this update includes changes related to messaging a business on WhatsApp, which is optional," it added. WhatsApp also said it doesn't share users' contacts with Facebook.

WhatsApp is facing a trust-crisis after it issued an update to its privacy policy, which explains further on data sharing with Facebook, and how data is used when a customer interacts with a business on the platform.

In the new FAQs post, the company said, "With some of the rumors going around, we want to answer some of the common questions we have received. We go to great lengths to build WhatsApp in a way that helps people communicate privately." The post adds that the policy "does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way."

The post underlines that "messaging with businesses is different than messaging with your family or friends" and some "large businesses need to use hosting services to manage their communication."

It further elaborates: "But whether you communicate with a business by phone, email, or WhatsApp, it can see what you're saying and may use that information for its own marketing purposes, which may include advertising on Facebook."

However, WhatsApp says it will "clearly label conversations with businesses that are choosing to use hosting services from Facebook".