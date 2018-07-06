Can non-Hindus be allowed into Jagannath temple? SC wants to know

New Delhi, July 6: The Supreme Court has sought to know if the management of the Puri Jagannath Temple could allow the entry of non-Hindus. The court asked the management if the entry was possible subject to non-Hindus sticking to a dress code or undertaking to abide by its traditions.

"We also had an interaction on the issue whether the Temple Management can consider, subject to such regulatory measures with regard to dress code, furnishing of a declaration or such other requirements as considered necessary permitting every visitor irrespective of his faith to offer respects and make offerings to the Deity", a Bench comprising Justices A K Goel and S Abdul Nazeer said.

The Bench however made it clear that this was a suggestion and the court was not imposing this. We have given a suggestion, let us see what can be done, the court also observed.

The court further said that any devotee aggrieved by the affairs of any religious shrine in the country can complain to the district judge who in turn can examine the same and report it to the respective High Court.

