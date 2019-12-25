Can New India redeem Kalam’s Vision 2020 dream

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 25: Can Narendra Modi's New India redeem former president A P J Abdul Kalam's 'Vision 2020.'

The Modi government has said that it can actually redeem Kalam's 'Vision 2020', Union Minister Jitendra Singh had recently said that 'Vision 2020' was not only a numerical vision, but actually a vision of 'New India' also envisaged by Prime Minister Modi.

In his lecture, Singh said that being associated with Kalam was a learning and hugely inspiring experience.

He said that Kalam's public and private image had no contradiction. The minister also talked about the scientific temper of the former president.

"A developed India by 2020, or even earlier, is not a dream. It need not be a mere vision in the minds of many Indians. It is a mission we can all take up and succeed," which is still a dream for all Indians. He even ignited the young minds to 'Dream as they transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action,' the former President had once said.