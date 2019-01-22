  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Can Mamata stage Kolkata-like rally at other corners of India? Her 2014 Delhi rally was a debacle

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 22: The mega 'United India' rally which was organised by the ruling party of West Bengal - Trinamool Congress - and featured a number of top leaders and representatives from other anti-BJP parties in Kolkata, was a show of strength of the Opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his saffron force.

    Can Mamata stage Kolkata-like rally at other corners of India? Her 2014 Delhi rally was a debacle
    West Bengal Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee

    The rally was a major success, at least the Opposition thinks so and it believes will boost its electoral chances in the next Lok Sabha election.

    Also Read | Opposition to take up EVM hacking issue with Election Commission: Mamata Banerjee

    There could be one counter point here. In March 2014, just months ahead of the Lok Sabha election that year, Banerjee had also tried to erect a counter narrative. After she was backed by acclaimed anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare as a PM material, the TMC chief had gone to Delhi to attend a rally at the Ramlila Grounds along with Hazare. However, on reaching there, she found that Hazare was not to come on that day and with a very thin audience to hear her, it was a kind of loss of face for the TMC supremo who is a national ambition.

    Banerjee certainly was waiting to erase the negative publicity she had got five years ago this time. She went ahead with organising a mega rally in her den - Kolkata and showed the world that she is still the boss at home.

    But is that enough for regional leaders like her to gain a pan-Indian stronghold? If Banerjee and other regional satraps who are trying to build an alternative to Modi, it is very important that they also command the same support in areas that are beyond their electoral reach. In the past, Banerjee has shown inclination towards winning polls in other states and holding meetings and rallies outside Bengal. But in effect, those plans did not deliver. The TMC had made some initial inroads in some states in the Northeast but turncoat politics saw the advantage getting neutralised in no time.

    Also Read | Opposition alliance: It won't help if there is no PM face & alternative vision

    After her mega Kolkata success, will Banerjee and the other regional leaders who joined her at the Brigade Parade Grounds plan of holding similar rallies at other corners of the country, just like PM Modi is set to do? If that happens and the rallies get enough response can one conclude that the Opposition is gaining substantial strength. Till then, it's too limited an affair.

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee trinamool congress rally anna hazare 2019 lok sabha elections

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 13:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue