Can India get back PoK? Here is what the plan is

New Delhi, Sep 18: Over the past month, there has been talk on Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said that any future talks with Pakistan would focus on PoK.

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and New Delhi expects to have physical jurisdiction over it one day.

Our position has, is and will always be very clear on PoK, that it is part of India and we expect one day we will have physical jurisdiction over it," he told reporters.

The occupation:

At the time of partition, the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir was ruled by King Hari Singh. The armed Pashtun tribesmen from Pakistan invaded J&K in 1947 and occupied a large part of the province.

The king while seeking India's help signed the instrument of accession. The first direct military conflict between India and Pakistan took place. As the war progressed, India sought the intervention of the United Nations on January 1 1048. The UN ordered a ceasefire following which a part of Jammu and Kashmir, which is now referred to as Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Territory:

PoK comprises Gilgit Baltistan and the so called Azad Jammu and Kashmir. A part of PoK was ceded to China in 1963 and this is known as the Trans Karokoram Tract. Although Pakistan controls the area, the AJK has a prime minister and its constitution. In the year 1949, AJK handed over to Pakistan the administration of Gilgit Baltistan.

There have been demands over the years to grant Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a fifth province, but Pakistan has never agreed to the same. Pakistan feels that it could compromise the demand on the Kashmir issue.

India's position:

India has always maintained that the PoK is part of the whole of Jammu and Kashmir. On February 22 1994, both Houses of Indian Parliament adopted a resolution that J&K is an integral part of India and Pakistan must vacate portions of the state that is under its occupation.

Can India get back PoK:

OneIndia spoke with Amar Bhushan, former officer with the Research and Analysis Wing on this issue. There is no doubt that India would have physical jurisdiction over PoK one day. How I view it is that the current Line of Control will soon become the International Border. However I see this entire process taking at least another 7 to 10 years.

What the government would do is that go all out and develop Jammu and Kashmir. The development would be such that the people of PoK would start agitating more seriously against Pakistan seeking similar development, which in my view cannot be done by Pakistan considering the financial mess that they are in.

Bhushan says that this is Pakistan really worry and such protests could easily become more intense in Balochistan and other provinces as well. The moment development peaks in Kashmir, the movement of separation and merger with India will begin picking up steam in PoK. After all Pakistan hide anything now and it would be very difficult for it to resist such rebellion.

The development of Kashmir is going to create a serious problem within Pakistan. Balochistan would agitate more aggressively. Pakistan would find it very hard to contain such an agitation. The issue would then be raised at the UN, but then it is clear that Pakistan occupied Kashmir is very much part of Jammu and Kashmir, Bhushan explains.

All Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do now is make J&K a highly developed state and also a better place to live in. That would be the focus in the next couple of years. I am sure that the government can do and in this context I would like to cite an incident that took place when I was in Kashmir. While in Kashmir, I had hosted the Vice President of the world bank. He told me he does not understand why people visit France and other places. The real beauty is here. If that glory is revived, then there is no stopping us, Bhushan also says.