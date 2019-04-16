  • search
    'Can identify muslims by removing their clothes': Kerala BJP chief sparks row

    New Delhi, Apr 16: Kerela BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai stoked a controversy on Monday after he said that Muslim can be identified 'by removing their clothes" in an apparent reference to circumcision.

    Pillai allegedly made the comment at an election rally in Attingal on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday referring to the Balakot air strike carried out by Indian Air Force in February, the News Minute reported.

    "Our Rahul Gandhi, Yechury, and Pinarayi are saying, our soldiers have to go there and see the count of the dead...their caste, religion etc. If it is Islam, there are some signs, no?" he said, adding "If you remove their clothes you will be able to know. We have to do all that and return is what they (the Opposition) are saying."

    CPI(M) leader VS Sivanjutty has filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct as it is targeted towards a religious community.

    "He is spewing venom. It clearly exposes the BJP's attitude towards the minority community," said CPI (M) leader V Sivan Kutty after filing a complaint with the state electoral officer.

    Pillai stoutly denied his speech and said he did not do anything to tarnish the minority community.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 2:42 [IST]
