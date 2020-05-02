Can I buy non-essentials on e-commerce sites: Here is what you should know

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 02: There have been queries on whether e-commerce sites can deliver non-essentials during the extended lockdown by another two weeks.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for activities which will be permitted and prohibited across India's red, orange and green zones. The guidelines are largely aimed at gradually allowing businesses and individuals to resume their normal life.

Full list of what is allowed and not allowed during lockdown 3.0

The government has said that the sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms shall be allowed in those areas which have very few or no cases of coronavirus.

This means that non-essentials will be allowed only in the orange and green zones. The government however makes it clear that sale of non-essentials will not be allowed to resume in the red zones until further notice.

This means if you live in a city such as Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru, which have been classified as red zones, then you will not be allowed to buy non-essential items. The non-essential items could include things such as mobiles, laptops etc.

It may be recalled that the government had earlier said that it would ease restrictions on e-commerce websites from April 20 onwards. However that order was revoked.