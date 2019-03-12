  • search
    'Can follow English of all accents and grammar': Sushma Swaraj's prompt reply on Twitter

    New Delhi, Mar 12: Sushma Swaraj is perhaps the most 'millennial' minister the Indian government has ever had. The External Affairs minister can now understand English of all accents and grammar, thanks to the top role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
    Swaraj was replying to a tweet from an Indian man in Malaysia who tweeted, seeking her help to send his friend back to India.

    The man's tweet had grammatical errors. Commenting on the grammar, another man asked him to write to the MEA in either Hindi or Punjabi.

    This is when Swaraj responded. "There is no problem. After becoming Foreign Minister, I have learnt to follow English of all accents and grammar," she tweeted.

    Swaraj has travelled across the world and has interacted with leaders and diplomats from various countries.

    There is no denying that our External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is one of the most active ministers on social media. And she is, by far, the most easily approachable minister we've ever had.

    There have been umpteen occasions where she has proven to be just the type of minister our country needs.

