Can BJP revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Days after the BJP withdrew its support to the PDP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir, its national general secretary and MP Anil Jain Tuesday said his party is committed to five things including revocation of Article 370 which accords a special status to the state.

Listing Uniform Civil Code, Ram Mandir, the Ganga and cow, as other subject matters of party's commitment, Jain said these issues can only be delayed for some time depending on the developing situation in the country.

I am serious of my words. The BJP is committed to the issues of cow, Ganga, Uniform Civil Code, Article 370 and Ram Mandir. Given the emerging situation, one or the other might take time to get fulfilled, Jain told reporters here.

He said the BJP has not forgotten anything and it is committed to the revocation of the Article 370.

The BJP and the PDP had agreed to a status quo on the issue in their Agenda of Alliance (AOA), chalked out before the formation of the coalition government in the state.

On withdrawal of support to the PDP, Jain said it was not sudden and the bitter decision was taken after Mehbooba Mufti paid no heed to its warnings.

The Centre was of the opinion that when there would be development in the state, its problems will automatically get solved," he said

"But unfortunately, the state government led by Mehbooba did not prioritise things, forcing the BJP to take this bitter decision to withdraw from the government, he added.

Jain said the BJP had done everything possible and even allowed withdrawal of cases against stone-pelters and declaration of ceasefire in the holy month of Ramzan.

We tried our best and the entire nation and the world watched that we made sincere and honest efforts, he said adding the decision was not sudden but we reached out to her through our ministers, including the deputy chief minister."

"But instead of responding, the law and order was allowed to worsen and reach its nadir. With the killing of a senior journalist, we decided to pull out the support, he said.

Asked if the decision was taken with an eye on the next year's Lok Sabha elections, he said, there is no link but whatever be the reason, a good step, whenever taken, should be hailed.

In response to another question that the decision vindicated the Opposition which termed the alliance as unholy one on the day one, he said despite being ideologically different, the alliance was stitched with a hope to keep democracy in the state intact, wipe out terrorism and ensure massive development in the state.

He said there was no question of horse-trading. We were in power and three more years were still left. What was the need to pull out of it if we had to form the government again?," he asked.

Till the improvement in the situation, the Governor Rule will continue and when the situation improves and terrorist activities brought under control and development is ensured, the election will be held afresh, he said.

Given the situation, even the National Conference and the Congress are not in a hurry for elections, he added.

