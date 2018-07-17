Can BJP elect its candidate at Rajya Sabha deputy chairman: Here are the numbers

New Delhi, July 17: The elections to the post of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha would be an interesting one. The BJP would like to elect its own candidate and occupy five constitutional posts that include the President of India, Prime Minister, vice-president and Lok Sabha speaker.

The Congress on the other hand is rallying the opposition would want to get its candidate elected. The Congress has always held the post of deputy chairman except between December 17 1969 and April 1 1972 when B D Khobragade of the Republican Party of India (K) occupied the post.

For the BJP, which is the single largest party in the Rajya Sabha it would be a numbers game. While it is the single largest party, it is short of the majority number and hence would have to rely on parties such as the BJD or AIADMK to elect its candidate.

For the candidate to win, he or she would need 123 votes, provided all 244 members of the house cast their vote. One seat from Bihar lies vacant.

The BJP has 71 members in the Rajya Sabha and with its allies, the count would stand at 115. A lot would depend on the AIADMK which has 13 members. The BJP would count on the BJD which has nine members. If both these parties support the BJP, then it would have no trouble in electing its candidate.

The opposition on the other hand would bank on the Telugu Desam Party which has 6 members. The opposition together has 117 votes and with the support of the TDP, it would be able to elect its candidate.

For the opposition the catch however be the selection of the candidate. The TMC is lobbying for Sukhendu Sekhar Ray. If the opposition does give in, there is a remote chance that the CPI(M) would back him.

Rajya Sabha numbers:

BJP 71 JD(U) 06 SAD 03 Shiv Sena 03 BDF 01 NPF 01 Republican Party of India (A) 01 Sikkim Democratic Front 01 Congress 50 DMK 04 IUML 01 JD(S) 01 Kerala Congress (M) 01 RJD 05 INLD 01 AIADMK 13 TMC 13 SP 13 BJD 09 TDP 06 TRS 06 CPI(M) 05 BSP 04 NCP 04 AAP 03 CPI 03 PDP 02 YSR Congress 02 Nominated members 06 Independents 06 Total 245