Tight slap on the face of BJP, SAD and AAP: Congress on Punjab civic body poll win

Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander dies in Mohali hospital, was diagnosed with COVID-19

Can battered Cong repeat 2017 show in Punjab? Amarinder confirms Prashant Kishor tie-up for 2022 campaign

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Mar 01: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said poll-strategist Prashant Kishor has joined him as his principal advisor.

"Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab!" Singh said in a tweet.

Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 1, 2021

Kishor had handled the Congress party''s poll campaign in Punjab in the 2017 assembly elections.

Currently, Kishor''s company, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), is assisting Mamata Banerjee''s TMC in West Bengal elections.

Kishor had also managed Narendra Modi''s campaign for prime ministership in 2014 general elections.