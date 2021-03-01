YouTube
    Can battered Cong repeat 2017 show in Punjab? Amarinder confirms Prashant Kishor tie-up for 2022 campaign

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, Mar 01: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said poll-strategist Prashant Kishor has joined him as his principal advisor.

    Amarinder Singh
    Amarinder Singh

    "Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab!" Singh said in a tweet.

    Kishor had handled the Congress party''s poll campaign in Punjab in the 2017 assembly elections.

    Currently, Kishor''s company, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), is assisting Mamata Banerjee''s TMC in West Bengal elections.

    Kishor had also managed Narendra Modi''s campaign for prime ministership in 2014 general elections.

    Story first published: Monday, March 1, 2021, 17:04 [IST]
