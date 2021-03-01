Can battered Cong repeat 2017 show in Punjab? Amarinder confirms Prashant Kishor tie-up for 2022 campaign
Chandigarh, Mar 01: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said poll-strategist Prashant Kishor has joined him as his principal advisor.
"Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab!" Singh said in a tweet.
Kishor had handled the Congress party''s poll campaign in Punjab in the 2017 assembly elections.
Currently, Kishor''s company, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), is assisting Mamata Banerjee''s TMC in West Bengal elections.
Kishor had also managed Narendra Modi''s campaign for prime ministership in 2014 general elections.