Can a non Nehru-Gandhi be Congress chief? Why not says Sonia Gandhi

The Congress may see a president from outside the Nehru-Gandhi family, Sonia Gandhi has hinted. She said that in future that may be the case while adding that she opted for Dr Manmohan Singh as the prime minister as he was a better candidate than her.

"Why not. In future, there may well be", Sonia Gandhi said at the India Today conclave to a question whether there is a chance of a leader from outside the family heading the Congress.

To another question whether the party would survive without a Gandhi as the leader, she said the question should be posed to Congress workers.

On being asked if she was the only glue for the party, she said with a smile, "there are many Congressmen here, you can ask them." She also said to a question on why did not become PM that she felt that Manmohan Singh was a better candidate than herself. "I knew my limitation, without even trying", she signed off.

