Can a four month old go to a protest: SC fumes on infant’s death at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi, Feb 10: The Supreme Court saw red over the death of an infant at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh during the anti citizenship law protests. Children should not be treated badly in society the court said while hearing a petition that sought a directive to keep children out of the protest.

On January 30, a four month old baby passed away in his sleep at Shaheen Bagh, where his mother is protesting. Can a four month old go to a protest, the court asked.

The petition was filed by Zen Gunratan Sadavarte, a bravery award winner. She had said in a letter to the CJI that the parents of the baby and the organisers of the protests at Shaheen Bagh had failed to protect the rights of the child that resulted in its death.

"The Shaheen Bagh protesters at New Delhi, include women, senior citizens, newborns and children, ignoring the fact that new born babies need a lot of attention and care as they cannot express their pains in particulars thereafter also ignoring the conditions unfavourable to the children, they are brought to the protest place which is violative of their child rights and natural justice, the letter to the CJI also read.

Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said that as a baby has died they were taking suo mots cognisance of the letter.