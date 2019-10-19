Campaigning in Maharashtra, Haryana ends: All you need to know about these assembly polls

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Mumbai, Oct 19: With voting for Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections set to be held on Monday (October 21), came to an end on Saturday evening in accordance with the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Both Maharashtra and Haryana have BJP governments. While in Maharashtra, the BJP is in power with its ally Shiv Sena, in Haryana, the BJP has the majority on its own. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Haryana's ML Khattar are first-time CMs and both come from a strong RSS background.

Maharashtra elections in numbers:

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has 288 seats.

29 seats are reserved for SC and 25 for ST.

Polling for all 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will be held on October 21.

Maharashtra has a total of 8,98,39,600 voters, including 4,28,43,635 women and 4,68,75,750 men.

1,06,76,013 voters are in the age group of 18-25 years.

3237 candidates, including 235 women, in the fray.

95,473 polling stations have been set up.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Political equation

The main contest is between the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-NCP alliance.

The BJP is contesting from 164 seats while the Shiv Sena has fielded candidates on 126 seats.

Congress has fielded 147 candidates and the ally NCP 121.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, has fielded 101 candidates, the CPI 16, the CPM 8. The BSP has fielded candidates in 262 constituencies. A total of 1400 Independents are also in the poll arena.

In 2014 elections, the BJP had won the highest 122 seats, Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP 41 seats.

Haryana Assembly elections 2019: In numbers

Haryana Legislative Assembly has 90 seats.

In Haryana, there are over 1.83 crore voters, out of which 83 lakh are women.

1,169 candidates, including 105 women, are in the fray.

The Aam Aadmi Party is fighting on 46 seats. BSP is contesting on 87 seats. The INLD is contesting on 86 seats, while its ally SAD is fighting on three seats.

In the 2014 assembly polls, the BJP had won 47 seats. It won the Jind bypolls earlier this year, taking the total strength to 48. The INLD had 19 MLAs while the Congress has 17 legislators. The BSP and the SAD had bagged one seat each in the last polls while five were Independents.

(To be updated)