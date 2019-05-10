Campaigning for sixth phase of LS polls ends today: Big guns to bring out their best

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 10: Campaigning for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will end today in the evening. On Sunday 59 constituencies spread across six states will go to polls.

The sixth phase will decide the fates of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, union minister Maneka Gandhi among others.

Several leaders would have a hectic day today. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will be holding rallies in UP's Jaunpur, Pratapgarh and Sultanpur. The rally at Sultanpur would be an interesting one as Priyanka would be campaigning for Sanjay Singh, who is pitched against her aunt, Maneka Gandhi.

A total of 979 candidates are in the fray of which 311 are crorepatis. Security for the polls is at a high with over 70,000 security personnel being deployed by the Centre in West Bengal alone. Around 60,000 personnel will be on guard at New Delhi to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

The Congress would focus on eight seats in Madhya Pradesh-Bhopal, Bhind, Dewas, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh and Sagar. It may be recalled that the BJP had lost only in Guna in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.