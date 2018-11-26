  • search

Campaigning ends in Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram

    New Delhi, Nov 26: Election Campaigning ended in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram where voting for assembly elections will be conducted on November 28. Counting for both the states will take place on December 11.

    Also, the model code of conduct came into effect in both states.

    Madhya Pradesh, the largest state in India area wise will vote to elect 230 legislators while parties will vie for 40 seats in Mizoram.

    BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for the past 15 years while Congress has been in power in Mizoram since 2008.

    In MP the main fight is between BJP and Congress and both the parties campaigning were lead by the senior leaders.

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 18:41 [IST]
