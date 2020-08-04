Cameras go off in Supreme Court for Prashant Bhushan contempt hearing

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 04: The proceedings in the Prashant Bhushan contempt case turned in-camera at the Supreme Court today.

The case concerns Bhushan's comments on the judiciary during an interview to the Tehelka magazine in 2009.

The cameras went offline in the video conferencing Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra. Justice Mishra had a word with Bhushan's counsel Rajeev Dhan confidentially to resolve the rigmarole.

The contempt case was taken on the basis of a complaint by senior advocate Harish Salve. This was in relation to a 2009 interview given by Bhushan to the Tehelka magazine.

Before the proceedings turned in-camera, the Bench asked Dhavan for solutions. The Bench said that there is a thin line between free speech and contempt. Justice Mishra said that this system belongs to you. Can you suggest some way to avoid this rigmarole. You can solve it the Bench said to which Dhavan said that Bhushan had already provided an explanation.