YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cameras go off in Supreme Court for Prashant Bhushan contempt hearing

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 04: The proceedings in the Prashant Bhushan contempt case turned in-camera at the Supreme Court today.

    The case concerns Bhushan's comments on the judiciary during an interview to the Tehelka magazine in 2009.

    Cameras go off in Supreme Court for Prashant Bhushan contempt hearing

    The cameras went offline in the video conferencing Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra. Justice Mishra had a word with Bhushan's counsel Rajeev Dhan confidentially to resolve the rigmarole.

    The contempt case was taken on the basis of a complaint by senior advocate Harish Salve. This was in relation to a 2009 interview given by Bhushan to the Tehelka magazine.

      Mumbai: Flooding due to heavy rain, Local trains stopped and offices shut | Oneindia News

      Before the proceedings turned in-camera, the Bench asked Dhavan for solutions. The Bench said that there is a thin line between free speech and contempt. Justice Mishra said that this system belongs to you. Can you suggest some way to avoid this rigmarole. You can solve it the Bench said to which Dhavan said that Bhushan had already provided an explanation.

      More PRASHANT BHUSHAN News

      Read more about:

      prashant bhushan supreme court

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue