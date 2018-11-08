Calling him a senior BJP leader, BJP wishes Yashwant Sinha on his birthday

  • search

By
    Jaipur, Nov 8: The BJP's Rajasthan unit has stirred up a controversy. Former Union Minister, Yashwant Sinha who has been very critical of the BJP had a birthday wish from the party's Rajasthan unit.

    Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha
    The tweet prayed for his long life and also shared an image of Sinha along with Rajasthan Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje and state president Madan Lal Saini.

    The party's handle @BJP4Rajasthan while referring to Sinha as a former union minister and senior BJP leader, wished him on his birthday. While many have questioned the decision to wish Sinha, the party's state IT cell said that birthday greetings are different. 

    On September 7 it may be recalled that the BJP's Rajasthan twitter handle had posted a birthday wish for Congress leader, Sachin Pilot.

    The birthday wish comes in the wake of Sinha stating a meeting recently that he had quit electoral politics four years ago. Now I am taking sanyas from party politics, he had said at a meeting in Patna, which was attended by leaders from the Congress and RJD.

    Read more about:

    yashwant sinha bjp birthday former union minister wishes

    Story first published: Thursday, November 8, 2018, 10:41 [IST]
