Calling for PM Modi’s win, Rajasthan Governor violated code, finds EC

India

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, Apr 02: Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh's remark that Narendra Modi should be re-elected as the Prime Minister violated the Model Code of Conduct, the Election Commission has found.

The EC, after examining the report, is learnt to have decided that Singh's remarks disrupt the level-playing field, and hence, violate the MCC.

Singh courted controversy last week when he told reporters in Aligarh on March 23 that everyone wants Modi to win and that it's necessary for the country.

Lok Sabha elections: AAP writes to EC against 'NAMO TV' launch

He told reporters in Aligarh, "We all are BJP workers and we want the BJP to emerge victorious. We want that Modi becomes the PM once again. It is important for the country and the society to re-elect Narendra Modi as the PM," Singh had said.

The statement triggered a row as it goes against the Indian Constitution which bars a Governor, who enjoys a constitutional post, from siding with any political party and demands a neutral stance from the person holding the revered position.

In 1993, when Himachal governor Gulsher Ahmed was found campaigning for his son Sayeed Ahmed in the constituency from where he was contesting, EC had held it as a model code violation.

Lter, he resigned from the post.