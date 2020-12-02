YouTube
    Call special Parliament session to repeal farm laws: Farmers to govt

    New Delhi, Dec 02: Protesting farmers on Wednesday demanded that the central government call a special session of Parliament to repeal the new farm laws and threatened to block other roads of the national capital if their demands are not met.

    Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Darshan Pal accused the Centre of dividing farmer organisations, but it will not happen. He said that protesting farmers will continue their agitation till the three farm laws are repealed. "Centre should call a special session of Parliament to repeal the three farm laws," Singh said.

    Another farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadoni said that if the Centre does not withdraw the new laws, more steps will be taken in the coming days to press their demands.

    Before the press conference, leaders of around 32 farmer organisations held a meeting

