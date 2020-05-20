Call on lifting home delivery ban on newspapers soon: Uddhav Thackeray

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, May 20: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the ban on door-to-door delivery of newspapers was a temporary step and a decision regarding revoking it will be taken after evaluating the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Thackeray, who held a meeting with newspaper distributors, said the decision to ban door-to-door delivery of newspapers was taken to curb the spread of the viral infection.

In the fourth phase of the lockdown, which is in force till May 31, focus is on red zones and COVID-19 containment areas, he said, adding some relaxation in curbs had been given elsewhere.

Thackeray said due to the prevailing health emergency, there are restrictions on newspaper distribution but added that a solution will be found soon.

The distributors told the chief minister during the video conference meeting that since housing societies are not allowing doorstep delivery of newspapers, they are being sold at stalls while maintaining social distancing.

Thackeray said even though food supplies and other essentials are allowed for home delivery, adequate precautions should be taken to ensure there is no spread of the virus and nobody's life is put at risk.