    'Call me Rahul', says Rahul Gandhi at Stella Maris college

    Chennai, Mar 13: Jeans and t-shirt clad Congress President Rahul Gandhi brought a cheeky smile on the face of the student at Stella Maris college in Chennai on Wednesday.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Stella Mary's college in Chennai

    When a student addressed Rahul Gandhi 'sir', he replied her back saying , 'Call me Rahul". Rahul Gandhi's reply received with thundering laugh. The student surprised by his reply paused a moment before raising her question.

    The event, called 'Change Makers: How Young Women Inspire The New World - A Conversation With Rahul Gandhi', is part of Rahul Gandhi's attempts to reach out to the electorate ahead of general elections next month.

     

    Interacting with females students at Chennai's Stella Maris College, Gandhi said women are smarter than men, and that he wants absolute equality between men and women in India and attempts to "crush the history, the language and the culture of the Tamil people" should be stopped.

