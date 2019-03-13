'Call me Rahul', says Rahul Gandhi at Stella Maris college

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Chennai, Mar 13: Jeans and t-shirt clad Congress President Rahul Gandhi brought a cheeky smile on the face of the student at Stella Maris college in Chennai on Wednesday.

When a student addressed Rahul Gandhi 'sir', he replied her back saying , 'Call me Rahul". Rahul Gandhi's reply received with thundering laugh. The student surprised by his reply paused a moment before raising her question.

Also Read | PM Modi a flop show on Unemployment, says Rahul Gandhi in Chennai

The event, called 'Change Makers: How Young Women Inspire The New World - A Conversation With Rahul Gandhi', is part of Rahul Gandhi's attempts to reach out to the electorate ahead of general elections next month.

#WATCH: Congress President Rahul Gandhi asks a student at Stella Maris College, Chennai, to call him Rahul, when she starts a question with "Hi Sir". #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/01LF5AxSex — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019

Interacting with females students at Chennai's Stella Maris College, Gandhi said women are smarter than men, and that he wants absolute equality between men and women in India and attempts to "crush the history, the language and the culture of the Tamil people" should be stopped.